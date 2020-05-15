We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Is the coronavirus finally loosening its grip on the hard-hit Grand Island area?

Health officials there say it’s too soon to declare victory, and Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele warned that social gatherings with larger crowds may not be possible until August. Don’t count on the city pool or water park opening this summer, he told residents.

But there are encouraging signs that the virus may have already hit its peak. Fewer people are seeking hospital care. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties seem to be declining, though delayed results from testing might play into that.

During the week ending April 24, 17 coronavirus-related deaths and 329 cases were reported, Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said at a press conference Thursday.

So far this week, there have been only two recorded deaths and 41 cases reported, although there have been complaints about test results from the TestNebraska initiative that set up last week in Grand Island taking days to be processed.

“I mentioned these things to give us courage to continue going on, but not to let our guard down,” Anderson said. Residents should still stay home whenever possible, stay 6 feet apart, wear masks out in public and frequently wash their hands.

An editorial in the Grand Island Independent on Tuesday said TestNebraska had failed medical providers in that central Nebraska hot spot because the public-private testing collaboration hadn’t shared positive test results with public health officials there since testing began. That left doctors and nurses “flying blind” in battling the virus, the newspaper said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said that glitches with the system are being fixed and that more data had been uploaded into the state’s coronavirus tracking system by Tuesday night.

Anderson said she herself has been frustrated with some of the testing backlog but asked residents for patience.

“Those of us that were partners in TestNebraska need to remember it’s a pilot project, there will be issues, and as partners, we need to work together to fix those issues,” she said. “We’re providing regular feedback to the state on the TestNebraska process, and it will get better, and it will get better quickly.”

It’s not clear how many people in the Grand Island area have been tested over the past week through the TestNebraska effort. Hall County, where Grand Island is, still has one of the highest coronavirus case counts in Nebraska, with 1,368 known cases and 36 deaths as of Thursday. The Health Department has not released data showing how many people have recovered.

Edward Hannon, the president of St. Francis Hospital, said the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to the Grand Island hospital has been dropping for 10 to 14 days.

“Things are really, really encouraging here in Grand Island, and I hope we can continue to see this trend,” he said during a video conference call on Thursday.

One month ago, the hospital was caring for 50-plus patients with coronavirus, with 14 to 16 people in its intensive care unit. About 10 patients were transferred to hospitals in Omaha to free up beds in the ICU.

Today, there are fewer than a dozen COVID-19 patients at the hospital, and only four in the ICU. Most people are able to recover from the virus at home.

“It’s still out there,” Hannon said of the contagious virus. But “it just seems to be, by all appearances … getting better in our community.”

The hospital took down a tent that had been erected next to its emergency room to prepare for a surge of patients, and the respiratory fast-track area set up to screen patients hasn’t been used in a week. Extra ventilators shipped to St. Francis are heading back to the Omaha metro area, where cases have been rising over the past week or two.

Elective surgeries are starting up again, after being put on hold to make sure the hospital had enough staff, beds, protective gear and ventilators to care for COVID-19 patients.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to come to hospitals,” Hannon said. “We’re dealing with this really well. They shouldn’t put off their diseases and concerns.”

Hannon also put in a good word for TestNebraska, saying he received his test results — negative — about 30 hours after he was tested last Thursday at Fonner Park.

He praised the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at St. Francis and thanked community members for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus, while also donating masks and meals to hospital employees.

“It brings joy to my heart to see this community continue to rally around St. Francis,” he said.