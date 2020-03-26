The U.S. Senate's $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related stimulus package could accelerate funding for a proposed all-hazards response facility — known as the NeXT Project — at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, its chancellor said Thursday.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold said two sections of the Senate measure, which goes to the House of Representatives on Friday, are directed toward increasing surge capacity at additional health care facilities in the U.S.

Providing surge capacity, the kind of space that can be repurposed from serving local patients one day to caring for victims of pandemics or other disasters the next, is one component of the $2.6 billion NeXT Project. Others involve training health care professionals and other responders nationwide for large-scale emergencies, playing a lead role in responding to them and conducting applied research in the field.

UNMC has sought a total of $300 million in state support over a number of years to aid in construction and in getting the project off the ground. That money would help secure an equal amount of private donations, in addition to other funds that would include as much as $1.5 billion in federal appropriations, officials have said.

A bill that would have provided the state funding found its way to the floor of the Nebraska Legislature just as the coronavirus outbreak was poised to explode into the worldwide pandemic it's become today. The body's regular session was suspended March 12. Lawmakers returned earlier this week and passed an $83.6 million emergency appropriations bill to fight the virus, which was quickly signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The federal portion of the NeXT Project is rooted in a section of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. That language establishes a pilot project to explore public-private solutions to what studies have indicated is a shortage of surge capacity in the U.S.

None of that funding has been secured so far. But Gold has argued that UNMC is well positioned to compete for it, given its history of pandemic preparedness and response to highly infectious diseases, including Ebola and now the novel coronavirus, as well as its track record of public-private partnerships that bring together local, state and federal funders as well as the private sector.

The new Senate bill offers additional openings for the NeXT Project, Gold said, noting that decisions on how to spend the money would be made by the federal agencies that receive it.

"We have been actively communicating with all of these departments for more than a year while we've been planning the NeXT Project, all pre-COVID-19," he said. "But the gravity of this pandemic has just underscored the need for the proposals we have been discussing and sharing."

One section of the Senate bill specified for the Department of Defense would put almost $3.9 billion toward a "Defense Health Program," with $1.5 billion for expansion of military hospitals and expeditionary hospitals.

Another section — aimed at the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies — would devote $27 billion toward a "Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund" tasked with preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus. Those responses could include development and purchase of vaccines, therapies, diagnostics and necessary medical supplies, as well as surge capacity.

Funds appropriated under that portion of the bill "shall be available for building or construction of temporary structures, leasing of properties, medical supplies and equipment including personal protective equipment and testing supplies, increased workforce and trainings, emergency operation centers, retrofitting facilities, and surge capacity."

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, its clinical partner, have helped federal agencies in the quarantine of 57 Americans returned from the Wuhan area of China and in quarantining and monitoring 15 passengers rescued from a stricken cruise ship. Those passengers spent time in the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC campus, part of the Global Center for Health Security, and in the separate Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

The NeXT Project would feature a 1,000- to 1,200-bed complex of high rises combining a state-of-the-art teaching hospital with a federally funded wing set aside for response to national disasters or highly contagious diseases.