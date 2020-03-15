On Saturday, March 7, Cat Dixon spent a busy day at the midtown Omaha church where she works, feeling great and even running up and down the back stairs.

By Tuesday, the 39-year-old Papillion resident had developed a tickle in her throat, which she chalked up to her usual spring allergies. That evening, however, she started coughing. Wednesday, she woke up wheezing. She called ahead to a nearby urgent care, where her husband drove her later that evening. There, she was diagnosed with bronchitis and pneumonia.

Dixon asked about testing for the novel coronavirus. She said she was told that the urgent care didn’t conduct the test and that she wouldn’t qualify in any case because she hadn’t traveled or had contact with anyone confirmed to have the illness within the preceding 14 days.

Concerned because she had been around some of the church’s older congregants, she called two area health departments and two health systems, in part at her minister’s urging. She got the same answer.

Indeed, while testing capacity for the virus is expanding in Nebraska and across the United States, it’s not yet available to everyone who wants it. That has led to frustration among Americans concerned that the virus may be circulating undetected and that not enough testing is being done to pick up on it.

On Saturday, Douglas County health officials announced Nebraska’s first case of community spread of the virus. Community spread means cases are occurring without an identified source of infection.

Additional testing would allow health care workers to identify infected people, who may not have obvious symptoms, and quarantine them.

“I just wanted to get the word out that’s not going to happen,” said Dixon, who was feeling better Friday after recovering at home since she became ill. “Maybe they’ll change their policy when they get more tests, but right now you’re not going to get tested.”

The Trump administration moved Friday to drastically speed up coronavirus testing. The government gave the Swiss health care giant Roche emergency permission to sell its 3½-hour test to U.S. labs, and said it was awarding more than $1 million to two U.S.-based companies to accelerate development of one-hour tests, the New York Times reported.

While South Korea is testing 10,000 people a day, the Times reported, overall U.S. state and federal testing has yet to reach 15,000, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said Saturday that testing initially was limited to those considered at highest risk. Health care providers still are using those criteria as a guideline, he said, “but we’re liberalizing that somewhat now” as testing becomes more available.

The decision to test, he said, now is up to those providers. Health officials still ask that providers conduct an influenza test first to rule out that illness, which still is circulating widely. That test can be done quickly in a clinic.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska is in a better position than some states when it comes to testing capability. The state has the capacity to perform 200 tests a day between the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and the joint clinical laboratory operated by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.

Anthone said about 130 people had been tested by the state lab and that the UNMC-Nebraska Medicine lab had tested about the same number. The state health department lists about 130 having been tested, so it’s not clear whether the total also included travelers in the biocontainment and quarantine units on the UNMC campus. Anthone said the state also had received the first results from private labs, which will complicate tracking the total number tested in the state.

The state’s public health lab was among the first three such labs in the country to get the OK to run coronavirus test kits created by the CDC. Lab staff also worked with the CDC to help define an early problem with the test, which led to a fix by the agency. The new kit was reevaluated by a handful of public health labs, including the Nebraska lab, and now is in place in most of the nation’s public health labs.

Meanwhile, the UNMC-Nebraska Medicine clinical lab has developed its own test.

Dr. Jana Broadhurst, director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit clinical lab, told CNN last week that the test produces results within four to six hours.

“The big difference in that turnaround time is really that that sample is just going next door to our own lab,” she said.

Two large national laboratory testing firms earlier this month announced that they would begin offering a coronavirus test to health care providers. Ricketts said the turnaround time on those tests was four days.

A Twitter tally maintained by the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, indicated Friday that labs nationwide had the capacity to test more than 26,000 patients a day.

Omaha and Lincoln health systems say they are following the CDC’s criteria for testing. They have set up help lines — available by phone or online — that also serve as screening platforms, asking whether patients have symptoms, have traveled and have had contact with people with the illness.

Doctors also may consider other factors, including age and chronic health conditions. Those who appear to be at risk may be referred on for testing. Doctors may start with a test for influenza and, if that’s negative, follow with a panel that tests for more than a dozen respiratory viruses, although not COVID-19.

In Lincoln, Bryan Health officials announced Friday that they plan to launch drive-thru testing for people with symptoms as soon as they get an additional supply of test kits. Officials estimated that could take seven to 10 days.

The tests, however, still will require a doctor’s order and be available only to people who have completed a screening to confirm their symptoms and risk factors, said John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center. They will not be available to just anyone who drives up.

The drive-thru location, however, will allow patients to be tested without leaving their vehicles, he said.

Dr. William Lydiatt, Methodist Hospital’s vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, said the screening processes are working, ensuring that health systems aren’t overloading current testing capabilities.

It’s likely more people will be tested once new tests become available. New testing is starting to come on line, he said, but health care providers still need to be cautious about ordering them because of shortages of nasal swabs and reagents to run the tests.

Until health systems have a better understanding of supplies of such products, he said, they will need to choose carefully whom to test.

For now, health systems are reminding people who are simply concerned or have only mild symptoms not to visit or call emergency rooms, where staff are busy treating people with heart attacks, broken bones and other ailments.

As of Friday, about four people an hour were arriving at the Nebraska Medical Center’s emergency room seeking testing and about 20 were calling the emergency room directly, said hospital spokesman Taylor Wilson.

Nebraska Medicine, which operates the Nebraska Medical Center, repeated the plea on its Facebook page: “Please do NOT go to the emergency room unless it is a medical emergency.”

This report includes material from the Washington Post.