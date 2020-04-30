LINCOLN — A fourth staff member in the Nebraska Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said.

The employee, who works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, is self-isolating at home, according to Laura Strimple, a department spokeswoman.

Strimple said that anyone who was in close contact with the infected employee during the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until a medical provider clears them to return to work.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, but the agency said recently that no inmates had been tested.

This is the third worker at the State Penitentiary to test positive. The fourth employee worked at the Diagnostic & Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 64

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments