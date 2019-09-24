LINCOLN — The company that recently purchased a group of Nebraska nursing homes announced plans Monday to close four of the homes Nov. 21.

The four are Blue Hill Care Center, Crestview Care Center in Milford, Mory’s Haven in Columbus and Utica Community Care Center. Employees and residents were notified of the planned closings Monday.

The four were part of a group acquired last week by Azria Health, a company with operations in Omaha and Kansas. The nursing homes have struggled financially in recent years.

Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said reimbursement rates from Nebraska Medicaid make it difficult for long-term care facilities to survive in the state. 

