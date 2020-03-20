Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Nebraska on Thursday night. 

The cases include a Lincoln County woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado and a Lincoln County man in his 20s who was in close contact with a person who recently tested positive. Both are self-isolating at home. 

Another is a Nemaha County man in his 60s who also recently traveled to Colorado and is also self-isolating at home. 

The fourth is a Sarpy County man in his 40s with underlying health problems. He is currently hospitalized.

The state says the newly identified cases bring Nebraska's number to 32, but a World-Herald tally lists 33. 

Both state and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between cases reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date, state officials say. 

Local health departments have initiated close contact investigations, and all close contacts will self-quarantine and be monitored twice a day, officials said. 

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 40

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email