Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Nebraska on Thursday night, bringing the state's total to 32. 

The cases include a Lincoln County woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado and a Lincoln County man in his 20s who was in close contact with a person who recently tested positive. Both are self-isolating at home. 

Another is a Nemaha County man in his 60s who also recently traveled to Colorado and is also self-isolating at home. 

The fourth is a Sarpy County man in his 40s with underlying health problems. He is currently hospitalized. 

Local health departments have initiated close contact investigations, and all close contacts will self-quarantine and be monitored twice a day, officials said. 

