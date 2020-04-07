We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Four more people died in Nebraska Tuesday and 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The state’s known number of cases rose to 478 Tuesday.

In Iowa, the state’s confirmed cases passed the 1,000 mark.

The new Nebraska numbers show cases spiking in Gage County, where reported infections have grown from nine on Sunday to 23 Tuesday.

The four Nebraska deaths Tuesday occurred in:

Douglas County. A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s. Both had underlying health conditions.

Hall County. A woman in her 60s died after being hospitalized.

Custer County. A man in his 80s.

Total coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska have risen to 12. With one new death Tuesday, 26 people have died in Iowa.

In Nebraska, 7,453 people have been tested, and 6.4% have been positive.

In Iowa, 12,718 people have been tested, and 8.2% have been positive.

Douglas County recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and all but one of those centered on the Douglas County Health Center. Ages of the new cases range from 26 to 78 years old.

The county leads the state with 175 cases. Hall County has recorded at least 60, followed by Sarpy County with 36 and Lancaster County with 34.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 102 positive cases Tuesday, for a total of 1,048 people confirmed ill.

Pottawattamie County has reported two more cases, bringing that county to 11 cases. The cases involve a Minden man and a Council Bluffs man, both between the ages of 41 and 60. Both had contact with existing cases.