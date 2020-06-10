We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Four more Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19, raising to 53 the county’s total deaths from the disease.

The Douglas County Health Department reported Wednesday that three men and a woman had died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Two of the four people were between the ages of 55 and 64, and the other two were older than 70.

Another death was reported by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. A Sarpy County man in his 60’s who suffered from underlying health conditions has become the fifth COVID-19 related death in the department's jurisdiction.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department also reported a third death in Dodge County on Wednesday, a woman in her 50s.

As of Wednesday, 5,336 Douglas County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease. That was an increase of 34 cases from Tuesday’s tally. Health officials noted Monday that the number of tests being conducted in prior days had declined from earlier tallies.

The vast majority of people who become infected do not require hospitalization. By Wednesday, the county had confirmed that 1,236 residents had recovered from the illness.

According to county data, 137 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Omaha-area hospitals. Thirty-nine of those patients were on ventilators.