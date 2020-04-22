We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the Grand Island area, bringing total deaths there to 18.

Statewide, at least 40 deaths have been reported.

The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties, said the newest deaths involve a Hall County man in his 70s; two Hall County women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s; and a Hamilton County woman in her 90s. ​

A total of 635 cases have been confirmed in the three-county area.

By comparison, the more-populous Douglas County has recorded 14 deaths as of Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Douglas County reported that 20 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. None was known to be hospitalized, according to the County Health Department.

That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 325. Wednesday’s cases involve 12 females and eight males, ranging in age from 12 to 63 years old. Seven had contact with a known infected person, five acquired the illness in the community, two are due to travel and six remain under investigation.

Statewide figures will be updated later Wednesday evening, but as of Tuesday night, Nebraska had recorded a total of 1,722 cases.

Five more cases were reported in Lancaster County, according to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. The Lincoln area now has 97 confirmed cases. Cases announced Wednesday are two women and three men ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s.