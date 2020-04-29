Food Bank for the Heartland

Food Bank for the Heartland volunteers hand out packs of food at one of the first drive-up mobile pantries in Council Bluffs on March 16. Saturday, the public will have an opportunity to help replenish the nonprofit's supply of nonperishable food items. 

Food Bank for the Heartland is asking for the public's help in replenishing its supply of nonperishable staples for food-insecure people in the greater Omaha area. 

The public can drop off items Saturday, between 9 a.m. and noon, in a drive-through event in the parking lot of the Food Bank at 10525 J St. Members of the Nebraska National Guard, Food Bank staff and volunteers will be on hand to accept the items, allowing donors to stay in their vehicles. 

The Food Bank's wish list includes canned fruits and vegetables, rice in bags or boxes, beans in cans or bags, macaroni-and-cheese and other boxed meals, peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, pancake mix, and canned tuna and chicken.

"The need for emergency meals is greater than ever while food donations are down by nearly 50%," the Food Bank said in a press release. 

The nonprofit called the COVID-19 pandemic "an especially scary time" for the thousands of at-risk children, families and seniors it serves. To learn more or to make a donation, visit foodbankheartland.org.

