Five more people in Nebraska have died of COVID-19, the State Department of Health and Human Services said Monday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,648.

Three of those deaths were reported in the Grand Island area, and two were reported in the Omaha area.

Statewide, 33 deaths had been reported as of Monday evening, according to the state.

The Central District Health Department reported that two people died in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, and a third died in neighboring Hamilton County.

In Hall County, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s died Sunday. In Hamilton County, a woman in her 60s died Friday.

The two deaths in Douglas County were men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s. Both had underlying health problems.

Hall County still leads the state in cases, with 531, according to the state.

Dawson County, with the third-highest case total in the state, had 172 as of Monday evening.

The Douglas County Health Department also announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county has now recorded 299 confirmed cases.

The latest Douglas County infections involve six men and five women who range in age from 23 to 62, according to the Health Department. Seven had contact with a known infected person, one case was community-acquired and three remain under investigation. One of the new cases is hospitalized.

Sarpy and Cass Counties added seven more confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total to 57 cases: 53 in Sarpy and four in Cass.

In Lancaster County, officials announced 10 more cases of COVID-19, for a total of 85. The new cases involve five women and five men, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.

Public Health Solutions, which oversees Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer Counties, reported four new cases Sunday night, including an infant in Gage County who has been hospitalized for an unrelated condition.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that 257 new cases had been identified across the state, bringing the state’s total to 3,159. Four more people have died of the virus for a total of 79, she said.