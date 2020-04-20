We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Five more people in Nebraska have died of COVID-19, and in the Grand Island area, where three of those deaths occurred, a health official is warning of dark days ahead.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,648 on Monday. Across Nebraska, 33 deaths had been reported as of Monday evening. The other two new deaths were in Douglas County.

Cases in the Grand Island area have been increasing by about 50 to 65 per day, Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said Monday. She warned that a “very dark” period lies ahead in the next few weeks if the case count continues to grow.

Anderson’s department reported Monday that two people died in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, and a third died in neighboring Hamilton County.

In Hall County, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s died Sunday. In Hamilton County, a woman in her 60s died Friday.

Hall County leads the state in infections, with 531, according to the state. The average age of those testing positive is about 45, including a baby just 19 days old and people in their 80s, Anderson said.

Anderson said her health department lacks the resources to analyze data to determine trends and connections between cases. The state is sending more Department of Health and Human Services staff to Grand Island to do contact tracing and crunch data to look for those connections.

Anderson and Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele talked to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday and will talk to him again this week.

“He is well aware of Grand Island’s struggle,” Steele said.

Ricketts has said the state’s plan is working, with his primary metric being the capacity of the broader health care system to absorb severely ill people, including those from the Grand Island area.

Dawson County, with the third-highest case total in the state, had 172 as of Monday evening.

The two deaths in Douglas County were men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s. Both had underlying health problems.

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county has now recorded 299 confirmed cases.

The latest Douglas County infections involve six men and five women who range in age from 23 to 62, according to the Health Department. Seven had contact with a known infected person, one case was community-acquired and three remain under investigation. One of the new cases is hospitalized.

Sarpy and Cass Counties added seven more confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total to 57 cases: 53 in Sarpy and four in Cass.

In Lancaster County, officials announced 10 more cases of COVID-19, for a total of 85.

World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.