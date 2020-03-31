Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, bench presses during a workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, wipes down equipment with disinfectant wipes following a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, bench presses during a workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, and others maintain distance in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, does an ab workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, swings a dumbbell above his head during a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, does pushups in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, lifts weights in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, and others maintain distance in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, takes a breathers in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, watches the clock between reps during a workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, lifts weights in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, stretches before his workout with a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, bench presses during a workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, wipes down equipment with disinfectant wipes following a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, bench presses during a workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, and others maintain distance in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, does an ab workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, swings a dumbbell above his head during a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, does pushups in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, lifts weights in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, and others maintain distance in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, takes a breathers in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, watches the clock between reps during a workout in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, lifts weights in a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Erb, 43, of Omaha, stretches before his workout with a class limited to 10 people at Edge Body Boot Camp in La Vista on Friday, March 27, 2020. Erb has lost about 125 pounds since the summer of 2017 and relies on his group fitness classes to keep him motivated, even as the group sizes are limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Most local gyms have temporarily closed their doors, leaving gymgoers concerned about gaining a “quarantine 15” or straying from non-scale-related victories in the gym. But owners and trainers are going to great lengths to keep clients on track during the coronavirus outbreak.
Most gyms are offering online workout videos via social media or other streaming platforms. Some have loaned out equipment, nearly emptying the fitness centers of weights, bikes and rowing machines.
During the weeklong closure at Edge Body Boot Camp, Missy Henry rented out equipment to gym regulars. She and other trainers hosted two live classes a day, and they posted home workouts online.
It was important to Henry that the gym still offered the same services to clients despite the closing of the physical space.
Gymgoers were grateful, Henry said, but they missed the in-person experience.
Henry and other trainers check in with their gymgoers daily via email, text and social media.
“Members going to a gym like ours, it’s not $10 a month. They’re not just signing up for a space to work out,” Henry said. “Yes, that’s important, but it’s the family, it’s the community, it’s the motivation. It’s the accountability. It’s keeping everybody together.”
The gym opened back up last week, but it will continue to offer online workouts for clients who can’t make the classes or simply feel safer at home. Class sizes are limited at the gym, and gymgoers are spread out to follow social distancing regulations, Henry said.
“There’s always struggles,” Henry said. “It’s staying committed to why you’re doing it. You’re reminded of all that hard work you put in. That’s what helps you go to the gym every day anyway.”
Other gyms are following some of the same practices. Fit Farm, a local CrossFit gym, loaned equipment to members and started offering at-home workout videos. The location near 45th and Nicholas Streets is nearly empty, said Andrew Failla, one of the owners.
The owners hope to help members maintain mile-markers of fitness, such as feeling strong and making it through a routine without much trouble.
“It’s really important for us to be able to preserve that for people,” Failla said. “We want to help them get through whatever period of time this is. We want to help them get through that with feeling like they are still moving forward with their fitness goals.”
The Barre Code West Omaha, part of a national franchise, also is focused on milestones. The organization celebrates milestones when members make it to 100, 300, 500, 750 and 1,000 classes, said owner Bonnie Eisenhart.
“We want to recognize how many times a member shows up,” she said. “We believe consistency is key.”
Now members can watch live workouts from Barre Code locations across the country. Members also have access to on-demand classes. Starting this week, Eisenhart said, members can sign up for the live classes so they count toward their milestone class counts.
In addition to posting at-home workouts, Kosama, a group fitness gym near 144th Street and West Maple Road, opened its subscription-based workout videos to members for free.
Trainers are keeping in touch with their regular clients, asking about their workouts and offering new exercise routines based on the equipment they have at home, said owner Jeff Strufing. Instead of the typical hourlong workouts, they’re offering shorter options for people to squeeze into their schedules.
“Try to set aside a time for you,” Strufing said. “Try to do what you can. Try not to walk to the refrigerator as your main source of exercise. Unfortunately, at home is probably not going to be as good, but if we can keep you 80% on track, that’s a blessing.”
Here’s how some local gymgoers are coping with the closures.
It took Kyle Erb three years to lose more than 100 extra pounds.
But now the self-proclaimed gym junkie is at risk of regressing. His La Vista gym, along with many others, temporarily shut the doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Erb spent a week tackling online workouts crafted by trainers at Edge Body Boot Camp. He also added in bike rides and other outdoor activities to stay active.
“I’ve learned in the past week what made me successful was being around other people and having the coaches to push me,” said Erb, 43. “It’s really easy to slide back.”
Erb overhauled his lifestyle when he started at the gym. He changed his diet and eventually worked up to hitting the gym six days a week. He had tried other gyms, workout plans and diets, but none stuck until he found the community at Edge Body Boot Camp.
The gym family holds him accountable. But it can be easy to let the habit slip when daily routines are changed. So far, he has managed to stick with it.
“I never want to go back to where I was,” Erb said. “It’s been quite the journey.”
Now he’s back in the gym for small-group classes.
Bob Minchow and Eliza Burr
More and more Omahans are getting outside to keep active. They’re dusting off bicycles and playing catch in the backyard.
Bob Minchow and Eliza Burr are some of the folks taking advantage of the great outdoors. Minchow and Burr are regulars at the Downtown YMCA. With its closure, they have started taking regular walks to get out of the house.
Last week, the couple walked across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Minchow said time in the gym offers a way to relieve stress. Walking outside, they said, has provided a much-needed escape from the house.
“It does clear the mind,” Burr said.
Samantha Occhiuto
Samantha Occhiuto isn’t as worried about packing on extra pounds while the gym is closed. Instead, she’s focused on maintaining her same level of fitness.
Will she still be able to tackle pushups on her toes? Will a round of burpees absolutely wipe her out?
“They’re small things, but they motivate me to stay where I’m at. I don’t want to fall off,” said Occhiuto, 33.
Usually, Occhiuto, a mom of three, works out at 4:30 a.m. at Kosama. Now she’s juggling childcare, part-time work hours and trying not to disrupt the work schedule of her significant other.
“I don’t have that sense of urgency to get up,” she said. “It’s all a mess. My life is just like thrown into one pile now.”
Occhiuto has followed along with Kosama’s online workouts during the temporary closure. It’s familiar, she said, and makes her feel safe. But she has found it hard to push herself the same way she would when surrounded by her friends in the gym.
She bought some equipment, expecting closures in the future, and dug the treadmill out of storage. She still lacks a designated space for her workout time though.
Trainers and fellow exercisers have helped boost spirits by checking in daily via email and social media.
“As the days go on, I see more and more people falling off,” Occhiuto said. “Who’s going to be left to push me? I’m going to have to find that myself.”
1 of 11
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity. Click here to read a World-Herald story on float spas.
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers. Click here to read a World-Herald story on bubble soccer.
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress. Click here to read a previous World-Herald story on goat yoga.
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise." Click here to read a World-Herald story on kickball.
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating. Click here to read a World-Herald story on barre.
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines. Click here to read a World-Herald story on rowing.
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical. Click here to read a World-Herald story on cryotherapy.
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Orangetheory Fitness.
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Pound.
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone. Click here to read a World-Herald story on aerial yoga.
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness. Click here to read a World-Herald story on the monitors.
Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.
1 of 11
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity. Click here to read a World-Herald story on float spas.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers. Click here to read a World-Herald story on bubble soccer.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress. Click here to read a previous World-Herald story on goat yoga.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise." Click here to read a World-Herald story on kickball.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating. Click here to read a World-Herald story on barre.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines. Click here to read a World-Herald story on rowing.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical. Click here to read a World-Herald story on cryotherapy.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Orangetheory Fitness.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Pound.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone. Click here to read a World-Herald story on aerial yoga.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness. Click here to read a World-Herald story on the monitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.