A 3,000-mile race across the country will take runners right through Nebraska. Virtually.

The Omaha Sports Commission is one of several groups drumming up runners for the Great American 5000, a virtual team run from San Francisco to New York.

“It’s a way to connect with fellow runners, former teammates or co-workers,” said Lindsay Toussant, director of events for the Omaha Sports Commission. “It’s also a way to keep yourself accountable for staying fit during the summer.”

In teams of up to 24, runners have from June 14 to Sept. 14 to tackle the coast-to-coast run. Team participants are encouraged to run as many days as possible, tracking runs using GPS-enabled apps.

As they log miles, runners can see where their teams stack up against the others on the route. Running, walking or hiking all count toward the team’s mileage.

To finish the 3,107-mile race, a team of 24 would need each member to run 1.4 miles a day.

The entry fee is $50 per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Participants also will receive a race T-shirt.

To sign up, visit omahasports.org/ga5000.

Many running events have switched to a virtual format this year, including the Lincoln Marathon and Boston Marathon.

“When races go virtual, that’s something you’re doing all on your own,” Toussant said. “This event is a way for you to work as a team. You can still run this together and keep yourselves accountable.”

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

twitter.com/kels2

