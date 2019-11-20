Break out the ice skates and earmuffs.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's outdoor ice rink will open to the public on Nov. 29 and will remain open through Feb. 2.

Normal hours are:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink is closed on Mondays. 

The rink is east of 42nd Street, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue.

Admission is $5 and includes skate rental. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted. 

The public admission rate is $2 lower this year than in past years.

"We are really proud of our ice rink," William Lawlor, assistant vice chancellor for business and finance, said in a press release. "We think it's the best outdoor skating rink in the city, and we want people to come out and use it. It's a perfect way for families to go outdoors, get some exercise and enjoy a fun winter activity."

Free parking is available in Lot 15, a surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey Avenue and Emile Street. 

The rink will be closed on Christmas Day. It will have extended hours during students' holiday break from Dec. 16 to Jan. 5.

In case of inclement weather, skaters should check if the rink is open by visiting its Facebook page or by calling 402-559-0697. 

In January, the rink will host the annual 24-hour UNMC Skate-a-thon for Parkinson's. The event starts on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and ends Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. This will be the 10th consecutive year for the event, which raises money for Parkinson's research at UNMC and assists families affected by the disease. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

