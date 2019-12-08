Tour de Nebraska is lettings cyclists choose their own adventure again this summer: pick from cycling on the road or on a gravel path.

The ride, in its 33rd year, starts and ends in Kearney. It runs from June 17 to 21.

The five-day tour totals about 280 miles and includes overnight stops in Alma, Red Cloud and Hastings, said director Charlie Schilling.

“The tour has a reputation for celebrating Nebraska charm, a healthy lifestyle and being outside,” Schilling said. “It allows us to experience the hospitality and the flavors of hometowns in Nebraska.”

Along the ride, participants have the option to see notable Nebraska sites. That includes a number of attractions in Kearney, Harlan County Lake and Red Cloud’s Main Street. A full day in Hastings will let cyclists enjoy pizza and local beer, or attend a street dance. They also have options of 31-, 45-, 60- or 104-mile rides that day.

Organizers expect about 500 riders from 25 states. That’s on par with attendance in recent years, Schilling said.

The cost is $295. The fee includes route support, camping arrangements, a T-shirt and more. Additional items can be added on, including hot showers and tents. For more information, visit tourdenebraska.com.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

