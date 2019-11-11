20191110_liv_lw_turkeytrot

Melissa Head dons a turkey hat as she completes the annual YMCA Turkey Trot fun run and walk along the Missouri River.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Lace up the tennis shoes and start your Thanksgiving holiday on the right foot. We’ve compiled a list of local turkey trots to help you burn off the bird before the big meal.

Turkey Trails 5K/10K

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 16

Where: Miller’s Landing, 151 Freedom Road

Information: bit.ly/2NJ1wFy

Feast and Feathers Trail Races

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Cunningham Lake, 96th Street and Bennington Road

Information: feastandfeathers.com

Sarpy 5K Turkey Trot

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Sarpy YMCA, 1111 E. First St., Papillion

Information: bit.ly/33yygIB

Lincoln YMCA Turkey Trot

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Cooper YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St.

Information: bit.ly/2rmle2F

Turkey Trot to End Duchenne 

When: 8:15 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Players Club, 12101 Deer Creek Drive

Information: bit.ly/2CE6gah

Fremont Family YMCA Turkey Trot

When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont

Information: bit.ly/36yDJ3N

Omaha Turkey Trot

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive

Information: nebraskaruns.com

Omaha Running Club Thanksgiving Fun Run

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Zorinsky Lake, 3808 S. 156th St.

Information: omaharun.org

