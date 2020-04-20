RAGBRAI is one of the latest events to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which takes cyclists across Iowa, is now set for July 25 to July 31, 2021. It had been planned for July 19 to July 25.

The towns along the route will remain the same in the 2021 event. The full route, with meeting and pass-through towns, will be announced at a later date.

“While we wish we were biking across Iowa this July, our resolve is to make 2021 even better and we look forward to lifting these communities up when it is safe,” organizers said in a statement on the RAGBRAI website.

Riders who registered and paid for the 2020 ride have the options of transferring registration to the 2021 ride, a full refund or donating their registration to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

Riders who want a full refund are required to fill out a request form by June 1.

Organizers also are planning a weekend fall ride, with more information being release later this spring.

11 fitness trends in Omaha

Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email