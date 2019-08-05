Bellevue exercisers soon will have another gym option close to home.

A Planet Fitness is expected to open in late fall near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road, a spokesman said. It will be the first location of the franchise to open in Bellevue.

The gym, like other Planet Fitness locations, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Members have access to free fitness training and small group classes. 

This will be the eighth Planet Fitness location in the Omaha area. Those locations were "a little too far" from the Bellevue community, said marketing manager Brice Scholz.

Officials don't have a specific opening date while the gym is being built next to the Walmart in Bellevue. 

"Bellevue was an area that we felt was a great opportunity. ... It was the right place and the right time for us," Scholz said.

The gym offers two membership options: $10 a month for a specific location or $21.99 a month for any location, plus other perks. Memberships will be available online starting Aug. 14.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

