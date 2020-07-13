20180412_lw_omahalf2 (copy)

Runners head south along the Keystone Trail during the OmaHalf in 2017. This year's race has been postponed to 2021.

 JOEY SUTTER

Runners who signed up for the OmaHalf, a half marathon on the Keystone Trail, now have options on how to use their race registry. 

Earlier this year, organizers announced that the race would be postponed. 

In an email sent to registered runners over the weekend, organizers announced a new date: April 24, 2021.

Runners have a few options for their race entries.

They can run next year's OmaHalf or they can transfer their entry to a friend or family member.

A third option lets them take part in the organizers' other event, the Nebraska Marathon. That option would allow them to register for the race's half marathon or 5K. The Nebraska Marathon and its shorter-distance races still are scheduled for Oct. 11. 

Omaha's two other fall marathons also still are scheduled to be run. The Good Life Halfsy, in Lincoln, is keeping its fall date, too.

But other races, including Omaha's popular Corporate Cup, are opting to move to next spring.

