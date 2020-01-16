20200116_liv_lw_200mile

Jodi Semonell, left, stands with fellow 200-mile racers Gus Safar and Aisling Ryan during the Across the Years run in Phoenix. Semonell, from Omaha, won the 200-miler.

 DEBBI SEMONELL

The race was supposed to be a test for Jodi Semonell.

The Omaha woman wanted to see if she had what it takes to run nonstop for 200 miles with no pacer and no crew.

Turns out she did.

Semonell won a 200-miler in Phoenix on Jan. 5. It took her 61 hours, 23 minutes and 27 seconds to finish the required 191 laps of a little over a mile each.

The 47-year-old ran in Across the Years, a multi-day running event, celebrating the new year. It includes fixed-time races and fixed-distance races in addition to challenges.

This was the first 200-mile race Semonell has tackled.

She started off strong, but hit a snag near mile 80 when she realized she couldn't sleep through the hustle and bustle near the finish line. When she went back to the course, she nearly passed out. 

She spent part of the night in the medical tent trying to warm up, eat and stay hydrated. 

The next day, she maintained a solid lead on the second-place runner, but managed to go a little slower than the previous day. Sleep still didn't come. 

About halfway through the race, the flat terrain started to take its toll. Leading up to the race, Semonell ran the hilly 100-mile race in the Hitchcock Experience Endurance Run in Honey Creek, Iowa.

Semonell typically averages about 70 miles a week during training. She thought her training to handle the hills would translate to the flat, looped course in Phoenix. Instead, she couldn't lift her legs. Each time she stopped to peel a banana or fill her water bottle, her muscles tightened.  

The final day was a blur. 

"My body was shot. My brain was shot," Semonell said. 

When she finally crossed the finish line, the eventual second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, who still had laps to run, were there to cheer her on. 

"The camaraderie of our group of 200-mile runners and having them there really meant a lot to me," she said. 

During the race, Semonell's parents, Steve and Debbi, served as support. They set her up with everything she needed, including Tylenol, sunblock and a pair of dad's sweatpants.

Her phone was blowing up during the three-day race with message of support from the local running community. 

"I choked up a several times when I saw the outpouring of support from so many different people," Semonell said. "It really helped push me forward, even when my body was saying to stop."

After the race, Semonell was diagnosed with inflammation of the intestine. The cause is a mystery, she said, but it could have stemmed from contaminated food or pushing hard during 61 hours of running. 

While she continues to recover, Semonell said she'll focus on cross-training in the next month. Then she will start training for the Boston Marathon in April, a 100-mile race in June and a 200-mile race in Tahoe in September.

Semonell has plenty of races on the books, including five at Hitchcock. One year, she ran the 100-mile event while battling bronchitis and pneumonia.

But the Phoenix race proved the most challenging, she said.

"You get to the point where you have to check out and not think about how hard it is," Semonell said. "You can't think about the pain or how miserable you feel. All these races I've done over the years have helped me realize I'm a lot stronger than I thought I was."

A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart

There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.

1 of 20

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription