If you need a fresh pair of running shoes, you’re in luck.

Two local running stores are offering curbside pickup and free delivery in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Peak Performance and Fleet Feet both will offer the services to allow runners to follow social distancing recommendations.

“You may not be able to run or walk at a gym or fitness facility, but that doesn’t mean you should just stop,” said Mike Ewoldt, owner of Peak Performance. “It’s to your benefit to exercise. You’ll still be going through shoes.”

Ewoldt said he has reduced hours at his running stores. Curbside pickup and delivery are available at all four locations. So far, a couple of people have used the pickup service, and a store has had one delivery.

Fleet Feet is delivering shoes within a 30-minute radius from the store near 177th Street and West Center Road. People must call the store to request the service.

“People need to stay active,” said manager Sarah Madsen. “We’re promoting them to stay active and keep moving.”

But many local runners will have to head to the trails solo. The bulk of spring races, including the Lincoln Marathon and the OmaHalf, have been canceled.

Ewoldt’s annual Blarney Stone run has been tentatively rescheduled to June 17. He’s also rescheduling Beer and Bagel runs in Iowa and Arkansas.

The Early Bird, a 10-mile run around Zorinsky Lake set for April, is now a virtual run. Runners can complete a 10-mile run at any location and submit their time online before April 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Pink Gorilla Events, organizers of The Early Bird, have turned the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Race into a virtual run, too. They’re still evaluating the status of the Market to Market Relay in Iowa.

The Valley 7 Lakes Marathon, which was canceled last year because of flooding, will be rescheduled this year, organizers said.

“It’s trying times right now, without a doubt,” said Ewoldt, of Peak Performance. “It’s somewhere that none of us have been. We’ve been in business 26 years, through 9/11, through the financial crisis. We’ll be able to survive this, too.”