car - teaser

Cars parked near 108th and Fort Streets photographed on January 09, 2019.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

With a shift toward wintry weather, exercisers are having to adjust.

That means leaving outdoor workouts behind in favor of gyms and fitness centers. But Omaha police are warning that thieves are prepped for that change, too.

Police said they’ve seen an uptick in theft of valuables from fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities. They expect to see more of that as cold weather takes hold.

Officer Joe Nickerson gave the following tips for gym-goers:

» Don’t leave valuables in the vehicles.

» If your gym has lockers, take your valuables inside and lock them up.

» Bring the bare minimum to the gym, if possible, like a license, and cash or a debit card.

» Keep anything in the car out of sight, even laundry bags or lunch boxes.

» Lock vehicles and keep the keys with you.

11 fitness trends in Omaha

Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.

1 of 11

— Kelsey Stewart

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100,

twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription