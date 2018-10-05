Allison Pagan was supposed to be in Ethiopia for one week, maybe two.
Then she decided to stay a whole year for a teaching gig. But that wasn’t enough time, either.
In all, she spent seven years overseas.
Three years into living there, the Omaha native adopted Zikomo, a 3-week-old baby. And a year later, she learned about Zachary, a baby born with a cleft lip and palate. Zachary joined the family, too.
Children with a cleft lip or cleft palate often have difficulty eating and swallowing; Pagan said that can cause malnutrition. Other complications include ear infections, hearing loss, dental problems and speech difficulties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Yes, it’s a problem, but it has a solution,” Pagan said. “For kids like Zach, it’s not just fixing the lip for cosmetic reasons. It saved his life.”
He underwent three major surgeries through Smile Train, an international charity that sponsors such reconstructive procedures for children.
Zachary needed more treatment, like speech therapy and additional surgeries he couldn’t get in Ethiopia. The family moved to Council Bluffs and Zachary has had follow-up treatments in Omaha.
Interested in family medicine, Pagan is now completing her residency at the Nebraska Medical Center.
“I saw how much of a difference basic clinics made in the community for people who don’t have medical care,” she said.
Now both boys are in third grade at Titan Hill Elementary School in Council Bluffs. Zachary is a natural performer, his mom said. He’s goofy and likes telling jokes, singing and dancing. Zikomo is more reserved. He’s thoughtful and likes cheering people up.
Pagan, 38, is giving back to Smile Train this weekend. She’s running for the charity during Sunday’s Chicago Marathon. This will be her second Chicago Marathon and her fourth marathon overall. She also has tackled a 50K.
Pagan, who’s running the race with her sister Christine, hoped to raise $2,000 for the charity. By Thursday, they had surpassed their goal.
The boys won’t make it to the Windy City to cheer mom on. Instead, they will hang out with grandma and grandpa.
But in the meantime, Zikomo and Zachary — who are both on track and cross country teams — have been helping Pagan to train. They often accompany her on shorter training runs and Zachary acts as his mom’s coach. He holds her accountable for how many miles she has run in training and sometimes offers a hug or a high-five per mile.
“He’ll get on my case if I don’t do my miles,” Pagan said.
For Pagan, the race is a chance to educate people about children born with cleft lips and palates.
Pagan also hopes the race inspires her boys. She wants them to learn that they can tackle challenges. Even if someone has never done a marathon, he or she will survive it, she said. Pagan said she’ll think of kids like Zachary when the Chicago race starts to tire her out. Kids with cleft lips and palates struggle for more than the five or six hours it takes to run a marathon.
“They deal with it on a daily basis. Powering through and having the endurance and strength to do a marathon ties over to the strength and character required to deal with that,” Pagan said.
