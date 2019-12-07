An Omaha man recently helped an Arkansas woman set what appears to be a world record.

Matt Pohren served as a pacer for Julia Webb, of Little Rock, during the Route 66 Marathon in Tulsa on Nov. 24. Webb finished the half marathon in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 23 seconds, all while pushing her 10-month-old daughter, Gabby, in a stroller.

The current women's world record for running a half marathon while pushing a stroller is 1 hour, 27 minutes and 34 seconds, according to the Guinness World Records website. Guinness officials must review Webb's evidence before they declare her time the new record. 

“It was really impressive to see her do that, and I’m fortunate to assist and be a part of it,” Pohren said. “This was all her effort. She did all the hard work.”

1:21:23 half marathon pushing baby Gabby unofficial @guinnessworldrecord and my first time EVER breaking real tape !! 🏆👶🏼🏃🏼‍♀️ {record @laurun123 1:22:29 set this summer) . . The next challenge is now making it official. If you saw me racing and want to send a witness statement, a photo or video I would greatly appreciate it 🙏🏼 . . . So much went into just getting to the line. Specific shout out to my @liferunners413 teammates, @mountain_buggy @insidetracker my friends @nike @ahrlinbauman for the go pro, the race directors @route66marathon and the husband making the trek during a very busy month! . . . Officially a PR beating my 2016 time with Paula by 1 Min 34 secs ... perfect prep for #Atlanta2020 with all the turns and hills. Looking forward to a little recovery before I ramp up training again!!!! #10monthsold #momrunner #3kids #liferunners413 #guinnessworldrecord

Pohren didn’t go into the November race expecting to be a pacer. But he ran into Webb, a teammate in the Life Runners group. Life Runners is a worldwide group of pro-life runners and walkers.

At the race expo that weekend, Webb told Pohren about the record she was after and asked if he would pace her.

“I could have run my own race, or I could help her,” Pohren said. “It was something where I was able to assist in a good way.”

During the race, Webb’s husband, who was riding a bicycle alongside Webb and Pohren, took video at each mile marker to submit to Guinness.

Webb started the race fast, but eventually found her groove. Along the way, she had to deal with the challenges of pushing a stroller, such as picking up speed going downhill and slowing down going uphill, Pohren said.

Pohren ran alongside her to block the wind at some points. Otherwise, he kept slightly ahead of her. Her daughter slept through half the race and didn’t fuss when she was awake, Pohren said.

By the time they neared the finish line, they knew Webb was on track to beat the record. Pohren moved to the side, smiling from ear to ear.

“It’s a huge feat for Julia,” Pohren said. “It’s a world record, and she worked real hard at doing that. It was great to witness and be a part of it. I was happy to assist and do it for the cause that Life Runners stands for.”

