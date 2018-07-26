PurpleStride 5K/10K

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.

Cost: $10 to $35

Information: bit.ly/2lxC9ZK

Barre Fit

When: 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Sorensen Center, 4808 Cass St.

Cost: $5

Information: 402-444-5596

Westfair Barnyard 5K

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: Westfair, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs

Cost: $40

Information: westfairevents.com/barn-yard-5k

The Indie 10K and 5K

When: 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Benson, 6201 Maple St.

Cost: $30

Information: theindieomaha.org

Kate tracks event calendars and lets readers know of upcoming things to do. Follow her on Twitter @katefmalott. Phone: 402-444-1149.

