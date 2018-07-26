PurpleStride 5K/10K
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.
Cost: $10 to $35
Information: bit.ly/2lxC9ZK
Barre Fit
When: 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Sorensen Center, 4808 Cass St.
Cost: $5
Information: 402-444-5596
Westfair Barnyard 5K
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: Westfair, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs
Cost: $40
Information: westfairevents.com/barn-yard-5k
The Indie 10K and 5K
When: 8 a.m. Sunday
Where: Downtown Benson, 6201 Maple St.
Cost: $30
Information: theindieomaha.org
