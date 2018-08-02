YMCA Get Fit Outside

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lewis & Clark Landing, 515 Riverfront Drive

Cost: Free

Information: 402-341-1600

Nebraska Senior Games

When: Thursday to Sunday

Where: Kearney, Nebraska

Cost: $25

Information: nebraskaseniorgames.com

Lake Wehrspann Run

When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.

Cost: $35, day of race

Information: omaharun.org

Hip Mobility Clinic

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Approach Climbing Gym, 4923 S. 72nd St.

Cost: $15 for Approach members; $20 for nonmembers

Information: 402-502-5879

NAMI Connection Meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Immanuel Medical Center, 6901 N. 72nd St.

Cost: Free

Information: 402-345-8101

Sunshine Kids Foundation Zumba fundraiser

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Genesis, 1212 N. 102nd St.

Cost: Freewill donation accepted

Information: genesishealthclubs.com/dance

Kate tracks event calendars and lets readers know of upcoming things to do. Follow her on Twitter @katefmalott. Phone: 402-444-1149.

