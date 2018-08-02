YMCA Get Fit Outside
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Lewis & Clark Landing, 515 Riverfront Drive
Cost: Free
Information: 402-341-1600
Nebraska Senior Games
When: Thursday to Sunday
Where: Kearney, Nebraska
Cost: $25
Information: nebraskaseniorgames.com
Lake Wehrspann Run
When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.
Cost: $35, day of race
Information: omaharun.org
Hip Mobility Clinic
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Approach Climbing Gym, 4923 S. 72nd St.
Cost: $15 for Approach members; $20 for nonmembers
Information: 402-502-5879
NAMI Connection Meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Immanuel Medical Center, 6901 N. 72nd St.
Cost: Free
Information: 402-345-8101
Sunshine Kids Foundation Zumba fundraiser
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Genesis, 1212 N. 102nd St.
Cost: Freewill donation accepted
Information: genesishealthclubs.com/dance
