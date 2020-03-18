Omaha-area gyms and fitness centers are starting to close their doors, forcing many gym-goers to squeeze in workouts at home.

Fitness centers in Iowa were closed along with a number of other businesses Tuesday after Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a public health disaster emergency.

Some gyms are posting workout videos for their patrons or are putting out written workout routines. Others are sending folks to links for free online workouts.

“It’s going to be hard for everybody,” said Renee Hardester, founder of Fit In The City. “We all have to be diligent. We have to get through this.”

Hardester and other fitness professionals said streaming workouts can be a good temporary fix for people whose gym is closed.

Local YMCA locations, which are closed, will offer online classes. Keeping your body moving will be good for your mental health, too, said John Whitmyre, health and wellness director at the Downtown YMCA.

He recommends getting up, even for 30 seconds, to stretch and move around if you’re working from home.

Better Bodies, near 120th and L Streets, also plans to offer online workouts for clients, said fitness director Kathy Sempek.

“We want to include anybody and everybody,” Sempek said. “This is something that hopefully will bring us all together.”

Burpees, jumping jacks, squats, pushups and planks are all examples of exercises you can do outside of the gym, Sempek said.

Hardester, from Fit In The City, suggested looking around the house for makeshift gym equipment.

Canned goods can be used as weights for shoulder presses, back rows and bicep or tricep moves. Bags of potatoes or gallon jugs of drinking water also can be used as weights.

Curbs can be used as a step-up bench for exercises to challenge your legs or for cardio. People also can incorporate the stairs or jump rope at home.

The three trainers offered tips for how to exercise at home in the coming weeks: