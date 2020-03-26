Sarah Marshall's cycling studio is nearly bare. It almost looks like the doors have been shuttered for good. 

But the condition is temporary. And during the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the equipment from Elevate Cycling and Fitness has been loaned out to regular gym-goers.

"It's a really scary time for everybody," Marshall said. "There's so much unknown. I felt like I could provide some type of normalcy in people's lives."

Marshall loaned out 35 bikes, 10 rowing machines and all of the studio's weights and benches. Gym-goers picked up the equipment last week after the studio closed. Marshall kept a bike, rowing machine and set of weights behind for herself. 

She and other instructors are hosting live classes on Instagram and through a private Facebook group. 

Other gyms have followed suit, including Genesis Health Clubs. More than 300 stationary bikes were loaned out to members company-wide, which includes gyms in Omaha as well as Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. 

Several local gyms, including the YMCA of Greater Omaha, are offering online classes. Lotus House of Yoga already was set up with a virtual studio. Other gyms and fitness centers started filming workouts and posting them on social media. 

Marshall said she was impressed with the response from the patrons of her studio near 108th Street and West Center Road. But the temporary closure has been an emotional time. 

"It's not the same, but it's better than nothing," Marshall said. "When I see all my people that I used to see on a regular basis tuning in, it fills my heart. It makes me feel really good."

11 fitness trends in Omaha

Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email