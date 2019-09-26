The Nebraska Marathon has changed course due to flooding along the riverfront trail and construction in downtown Omaha.

The race, on Sunday, was set to take runners across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and south along the riverfront trail toward Lake Manawa.

But a portion of the trails that runners would use is impassable, said race co-director Joe Sutter.

Runners will start in Midtown Crossing and head downtown, running through the Old Market and north downtown before heading to Lewis & Clark Landing. They’ll venture across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and head south on the trail, turning around near Harrahs. When they reach the bridge, half marathoners will head back to the finish line at Lewis & Clark Landing. Full marathoners will continue north on the trail for an additional three miles before looping back. They will complete that 3-mile stretch twice before finishing.

The portions of the courses in the Old Market and in north downtown have been modified from the original plan to deal with construction closures.

“It’s not the exact route we would have chosen, but it gets all the miles in and it works,” Sutter said.

The race, in its fifth year, is expected to draw about 1,000 runners. It offers a marathon, half marathon and 5K.

Last weekend, the Heartland Marathon also changed course due to flooding. The event was called off a few hours after starting because of rain and flooding.

“Mother Nature is a tough opponent. She calls the shots, and we work around her,” Sutter said. “You can’t complain about it as a runner or a race director when people’s lives and livelihoods are impacted by flooding. Runners are resilient. They’ll go with the flow, and they’ll do what it takes to get those miles in.”

