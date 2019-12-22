Shelby Reeker celebrated her golden birthday with a big bash.
But when she looked back on pictures from her 24th birthday party, she had a meltdown. She didn’t like what she saw.
The Omaha woman found a personal trainer at Activ8 Fitness, 132nd and F Streets. She walked in ready to make a complete lifestyle change.
Reeker said she started “from ground zero.” She could barely do a squat, and started out lifting with 3-pound weights.
She got over her fear of being judged in the gym and joined group classes. She and her classmates hold each other accountable.
Along with the new exercise routine, Reeker overhauled her diet. She started tracking everything she ate in a day. It also meant cutting out pop and fast food.
Reeker started at 217 pounds. Now she’s down to 139 pounds and is working on maintaining her nearly 80-pound weight loss.
She has found a happy balance in maintaining her diet and exercise routines. She still goes out to eat with family and friends, and she doesn’t turn down cake at a birthday celebration. She knows how to get back on track the next day.
“Now, it’s not so much losing weight. This is for my mental health,” said Reeker, who’s now 25. “It’s such a relaxing place, and it’s where I crave to be, especially after a hard workday.”
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I started in May 2018. On my 24th birthday, I took pictures and had a huge golden birthday celebration. I just didn’t like who I was in those pictures. I wanted to make a change.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: When I started, I did a lot of personal training. I eventually got to a point where I was comfortable working out around other people. Now I walk in feeling like I’m part of their family. There’s a lot of high-intensity interval training and weightlifting. Every day is different. I’m there five to six days a week.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: Continuing where I’m at. I’m at a really good place. I’ve lost 75 pounds, and I’m maintaining. I’ve gotten to a point where the scale doesn’t mean anything to me anymore. I feel so comfortable in my own skin. I’m so proud of myself. I worked really, really hard. There is no magic pill. It was a complete lifestyle change.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: How I view myself. I was very hard on myself, and I beat myself up when I saw pictures. At the beginning of the journey, it was hard not to see that scale move. But I took weekly pictures, and they were the biggest thing, because I’ve seen my body change. I changed my physical appearance, but also a lot mentally and emotionally.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: Saying no in that beginning process. I had to say no to going out on weekends or to doing pizza night once a week. That was hard, but I learned not to make food so much of a priority at gatherings. Some people didn’t get it, but this was a “me” thing. It was changing for me and no one else.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: Christa Gilson and Brent Dierking have been the greatest people. They have changed my life. And the friends I’ve made. These girls text me on my bad days when I don’t want to go to the gym, and I text them encouragement. I couldn’t do it without the support and accountability.
Q: What is your gym pet peeve?
A: Not putting your weights away.
Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?
A: I work a lot and I spend a lot of time with friends and family. The gym has been my life, but I love it. I love being active and being outdoors.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?
A: Wearing a tank top is now my favorite thing ever. When I first started, I went to the gym in full-length leggings and a T-shirt. I also love a kettlebell workout.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: Don’t be scared. That scale does not define where you’re at. You’ve got to take a hard look in the mirror and realize that if you’re putting in the work and trying, you’re doing the best you can and it will come in time. Everyone has different goals. You can’t compare someone else’s story to your own.
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments
You never know who you might run into at the gym.
There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.
Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.
Check out their stories.
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Varun Narayanan wanted to shed the pounds he packed on during the holidays a few years ago. He dropped from 230 pounds down to 195. Now he treks up active volcanoes. Read more.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
After giving birth to her fourth baby, Susan Sawyer wanted to drop the baby weight. She took up Jazzercise. Sawyer's stuck with the dance-based exercise for nearly 35 years. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
When Gary Gundy started having trouble getting up after squatting down for target practice, he knew it was time for a change. The La Vista man dropped 80 pounds in three years. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valerie Heath started shedding pounds by using the family's Wii. Now she belongs to a CrossFit gym and works out six days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
To be around for her family, Ashlei Spivey needed to get in shape. She joined a boxing gym. Now her workouts leave her feeling like she stepped out of a movie. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
George Mach can't help but wake up well before dawn. With that free time, the early riser started a gym routine. He hits the gym three days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As Gregg Learned aged, arthritis made physical activity a chore. He struggled to walk across the parking lot at work. But joining a gym has helped Learned to stay on his feet. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
At one time, Laura Adams could barely finish a lap around the walking track. But the Bellevue woman, who weighed 300 pounds, stuck it out and dropped 115 pounds. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Huerta has always tried to keep active. He decided to give powerlifting a shot and now, the Omaha South grad holds a number of records for the weight he's hoisted. Read more.
LEAH HUERTA
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.