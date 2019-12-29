Connie Ryan is no stranger to a workout routine.

She was a swimmer through her teen years.

As an adult, she joined a small women’s gym. That led to boot camps, Pilates and eventually a home gym.

A friend encouraged Ryan, 67, to try Invictus Fitness, near 132nd Street and Giles Road. The Omaha woman gave it a go and was hooked.

Now Ryan, the CEO of Streck, Inc., is in the gym up to six days a week. She credits some of her success to trainers and fellow gymgoers.

“It’s a group. We feel very much like a community,” Ryan said.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: I’ve always really liked physical activity. I have always worked out. I’ve always loved weightlifting and the technical stuff. (Owner and trainer) Micha Solomon always challenges us to do more. I’ve been at (Invictus) about a year and a half.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: They change every day. It’s usually a blend of some type of weightlifting. A lot of times, it’s combined with aerobic stuff, like running, rowing and biking. It’s more fun as it changes. I go five to six days a week.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: I’m fairly fit and I’m mostly working on maintenance. I was in good shape, but I was never, ever this physically fit until I worked out with Micha.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: Doing some of these weightlifting moves that I’d never done before. I have a lot of hip and leg strength, so I can do squats really well. Doing them and having all this weight is actually not hard. It is challenging, but you can do it. It feels like a really great accomplishment at my age to be able to do all of these things I want to do.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: Adjusting to a keto diet. Making the transfer from a lot of carbs to low carbs and a lot more protein and fat, that just felt so alien. The things that were OK in a keto diet were a little bit hard for me to get used to.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: Making a commitment to a lifestyle of working out. I paddleboard. I hike. I ride a bike. It’s a commitment. It isn’t, “Well, I want to do this and lose 10 pounds and then quit.” This is a lifestyle. I start my day with working out. Even when I don’t want to get out of bed at 5:15, I usually manage to throw myself out. I would feel lumpy if I got to work and hadn’t worked out.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: People who don’t pay attention and are there to socialize rather than to work out.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: I run a big business, so I’m pretty busy with work. I have grandkids and I paddleboard with a friend when the weather’s great. I ride my bike and I’m a big reader.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: I wear support gloves that wrap around your wrist. I wear those when we’re doing really heavy weights. I’m kind of bony, so when we do anything that’s a back squat and the bar rests on my back, there’s a special pad I use. You just have to use things that support your body as it gets older. Your wrists and hands aren’t quite as strong.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Don’t have huge expectations. Just go and enjoy it. Don’t feel like, “Oh, somebody over there is so much better than I am. I’m never going to be that good.” You’re just there for yourself. You shouldn’t be disappointed that all of a sudden you don’t look different. It’s a matter of sticking with it and getting to that point where you want to be at the gym.

