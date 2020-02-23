Missy Smith wasn’t really dedicated to joining a gym until a friend referred her to Ralston Fit Body Boot Camp.

After almost a year at Ralston, Smith said joining the gym has proved to be a good decision. The Papillion woman has received various rewards for her accomplishments in the gym, and she said there’s no price for the feeling she gets.

Whether she is at the gym or running errands, Smith finds herself receiving constant support from her classmates and her trainer, Allen Faison.

Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: I started May 13, 2019, at Ralston Fit Body Boot Camp. A friend referred me and I just said, “OK, I’ll give it a try.” I ended up signing up, and she didn’t.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: I work out five days a week, doing a 30-minute, high-intensity workout. I do weightlifting and cardio. Plus, I eat healthy every day. I eat a lot of veggies and fruit. I limit my intake to 50 carbs a day, so I’m very limited on rice, pasta and white breads. I have it in moderation.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: I’m down 57 pounds and 28½ inches gone. My goal is to lose 60 pounds by one year. I went from a size 16 to an 11 or 12. Now it’s just been mental. I’m not even worried about the weight anymore. It’s how I feel mentally, just happy and life is amazing in all aspects. It’s like I’m a glowing sun.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: Sticking with it. I’ve already hit 100 classes, and I’m on board to hit 200 classes by my one-year anniversary. Just being committed and going to it every day, I look forward to it. I can’t miss a day. We are very motivational for each other … we hold each other accountable. You came here for a reason. Trainer Allen Faison is such a great coach. He wants to see you succeed.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: The toughest hurdle has been not being able to do an exercise just because you’re not in shape or you have that mental block and tell yourself you can’t do it. Then just keep on trying every day and finally succeeding. I was just able to do the jump boxes, which are extremely hard. Now I can accomplish it with flying colors. My next phase is going into maintaining my new weight, which a lot of people fail. So, that’s where my mental status is right now, trying to prepare myself to maintain so I don’t go backward.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: The motivation that I get from Ralston Fit Body Boot Camp. We are all on Facebook, so we are always tagging one another. We always hold each other accountable to show up. My kids now every day ask, “Mom, did you go to the gym today?” They are my biggest cheerleaders, but also my biggest critics if I say no.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: Sweating, dripping sweat, because I go back to work. Lately, I’ve been to the 12:10 p.m. class, so I go straight back to work. It almost gives you another boost of energy.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: Hanging out with my kids. We’re very close. Museums, shopping, family bonding, hanging with friends.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: My sports bras. It’s a better workout for a woman.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Don’t give up. It’s worth it. It is the outcome that’s amazing. Results don’t happen overnight. Even if you’re hurting, don’t give up. You owe it to yourself.

Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments

You never know who you might run into at the gym.

There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.

Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.

Check out their stories.

1 of 17

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069, twitter.com/nsaenz12345

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started