Beth Biros hated being on insulin.

And she said it every time she went to the doctor’s office.

I know I need to do better, she would tell them.

“It was like wash, rinse, repeat,” the Omaha woman said.

Biros, 41, had been taking insulin for six years to manage her Type 2 diabetes.

But in March, she revamped her diet and started a weight-loss journey designed to help her kick the insulin. By July, she did just that.

Along the way, she dropped 42 pounds.

“Once I was able to focus on my diet, it made so many other things happen,” Biros said. “That, combined with my workouts, I have a new physical strength I didn’t have before.”

Biros used to watch as fellow gymgoers lifted huge amounts of weight, or tackled pullup after pullup, or used cardio equipment at speeds she didn’t think was possible.

When the Omaha woman got serious about her workouts at CrossFit Hydro, she found fresh confidence in her abilities at the gym.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: There were times when I was really committed and did really well. Other times, I paid a monthly gym membership that I never used. Since starting at Hydro 4½ years ago, I go five times a week. I loved that when I went in there at a set time, I had somebody tell me, “This is how you’re warming up, this is your workout, this is what you should do after the workout.” I didn’t have to wander around and try to figure it out on my own. Then it became the people. They’re why I stay. If I miss a day, they text, “Where are you? We miss you.”

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: There’s always a challenge of something with strength, speed and endurance. The thing we’re doing today is 20 minutes with a high quantity of different movements and then a gymnastics piece. I’m there five days a week.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: I recently lost 42 pounds. Now I’m working on a few skills. The gymnastics piece is something I wasn’t so good at. I can finally do pullups and a rope climb. I’m chipping off those I’m-never-going-to-be-able-to-do-these skills. My next big one is a handstand pushup.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: The feeling that I have about being able to do anything. It translates into my personal life. It’s not like I’m invincible, but I have the confidence to try.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: Being consistent. Waking up in the morning and deciding you’re going to dedicate it in a way that’s kind of selfish sometimes. I’m saying to my kids, “No, I’m not going to sit here and binge-watch this with you. I’m going to the gym for an hour, and then I’m coming home to make a healthy meal for us.”

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: I enjoy the programming. I love the way (Justin VanBeek) puts together workouts. And really, it’s the people. I know if I’m in a bad mood, or had a bad day at work or the kids are driving me crazy, I know I’m going to the gym mad and will leave happy. Between the community, the workout and the way it pushes me, I’m going to leave in a better mood than I was in when I got there.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: I don’t like when people don’t clean up after themselves. For the most part, we don’t run into that a lot except for new people who haven’t caught on. But if you spill the chalk bucket, you get the mop out. If you get out a bunch of weights, you put them away.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: I love to help out in my community. I’m the board president for Westgate Pool. My kids go to St. Joan of Arc, and I’m involved with their fundraising efforts, on the school board and the athletic director there. I like spending time with my family and friends. When I have some Friday nights free, I like to drink wine.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: My water bottle. I have a ton of them, and I grab whatever’s closest in the cabinet.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Be patient and consistent. Nothing good happens overnight. And nothing good happens without hard work.

