Katie Pufahl has a little shadow during her workouts — her 2-year-old daughter, Millie.

The Omaha woman was drawn to Baby Boot Camp classes because she could bring along Millie and her 9-month-old son, Max.

During the workouts — held outside near Zorinsky Lake — Millie mimics each move her mom performs, and she occasionally stops to pick a flower. As she bent down to touch her toes, Millie counted out each rep before taking a tumble into the grass.

Pufahl said the classes are a “win-win.” The kids have fun, and she gets in a workout.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: I started with the YMCA, and (my daughter) Millie was not a fan of being in a daycare setting. Then I found this where they can come with me.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: We do a little bit of everything. We do a warmup, run a couple laps and then do some resistance band workouts. I exercise three days a week.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: When I started, it was to lose the last bit of baby weight I had, and I’ve succeeded. Now I just want to get toned and more fit.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: Losing the baby weight after having two kids back-to-back. Also meeting new people. We just moved here a year ago from Kansas City, so this was a great way to meet other moms.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: Just getting out of the house by 9 a.m. That’s been a hurdle, and we have managed to figure it out.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: The women I’ve met here. The environment is very positive, and we hold each other accountable.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: When I used to go to a gym, it was the guys who would grunt while working out.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: Right now, we’ve been moving. But I love to decorate my home, and I love to read. We like to explore Omaha for the kiddos.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: My resistance band.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Find what works for you. Everybody says that, but this is the one workout I don’t dread. It’s time to socialize and work out. It keeps the kids entertained, too. It’s a win-win for everybody.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription