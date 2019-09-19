What started as a quick trip to shoot hoops at the Downtown YMCA turned into a major lifestyle change for Justin Peffer.

Peffer started coming back to learn more about weightlifting. And two years ago, he started taking it seriously. He often squeezed in two 45-minute workouts a day, joking that the gym was another home.

Now Peffer, 29, hits the gym six days a week for his weightlifting routine.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: I started probably 3½ to four years ago. One of my old managers wanted to shoot hoops here. Then I came back and got into lifting. I started taking it seriously about two years ago.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: I’m here six days a week. Monday and Thursday, I work on chest, triceps and shoulders. Tuesday and Friday, I work on back and biceps. Wednesday and a weekend day are leg day.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: I want to get down to 5% body fat. Other than that, I’m not about numbers. I want to look good and feel good.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: Losing body fat. I was at 18% two years ago. Then I got into the diet part, and now I’m down to 9% body fat. I also had muscle growth. I first came in here with noodle arms.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: The monotony and doing the same workouts. I looked up online and asked the other guys here.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: My self drive. I have high standards for myself and I’m very high-strung. If I want something, I’m going to go do it.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: People texting during their workout and not re-racking their weights.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: Concerts, work, go out with buddies, bike rides, hikes and watch sports.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: Deadlifts. It works your whole body, and I’ve started hitting PRs. I can do 355 pounds.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Start light and focus on form. Get plenty of sleep, hydration and focus on nutrition.

