Erol Kinkaid tried big box gyms.

He tried exercise videos at home.

But he was juggling roles of husband, father and full-time employee.

“Life gets so crazy,” the 37-year-old said. “Health is a priority, but you’ve got to make time for it.”

Kinkaid and wife Staci decided to put an emphasis on their health and fitness. They joined 9Round and have been working out regularly for about a year. In that time, the Omaha man said he’s logged more than 200 workouts.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: About a year ago. I wanted to be healthy and stay fit. I’ve always been active. I struggled for a while consistently getting to the gym. I found 9Round, and it fit. I love the workouts.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: They’re 30 minutes long, and there are no class times. You get there and jump in whenever you’re ready. It’s nine rounds of primarily boxing and kickboxing workouts.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: Staying consistent and being there three to four times a week.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: I have more energy. I just look and feel better. I look better in my clothes and with my shirt off. Those are things that were important to me to stay fit. With three kids and a full-time job, I have the energy to attack every day. I’m not exhausted by the end of the day.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: At first I would say it was excuses and routine. That was always the hardest piece. I’m not a morning guy. It’s not how I’m wired. I found a gym with trainers and a workout that worked for me. It didn’t take a huge time commitment. I can get in after work and still get home to eat dinner as a family each night.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: My wife is a big help. We’ve got several friends who also work out there. It’s a little support group that way. We have a group text where we share our workouts. And it’s part of our routine now. We just keep at it.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: When you get to the gym and you’ve got the gawkers and talkers watching you the whole time. That really doesn’t exist at 9Round, because it is so compact with the 30 minutes.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: We love home projects. We’re really active in our church and sing in the choir. We watch a lot of sports. The kiddos are getting to that age where they’re starting to dance, take swim lessons and play soccer.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: The heart rate monitor. I love knowing where I am and how I did and what my calories were. Also, when I’m getting ready for my workout and wrapping my hands, it gets me mentally ready. Once my wraps are on, I’m ready to go.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Sometimes the hardest part is making that first step and that commitment to being active. Once you make that commitment, believe in yourself. If you don’t believe you can accomplish it, if you don’t believe you can improve, you never will. Believe you can, commit to it and do it. It’s an investment. There’s no doubt about it. But it’s a far cheaper investment today than when I’m 60, 70 years old and not healthy.

