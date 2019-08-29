Giovanni Infante-Still performs repetitions of the front squat at The Forged Athlete. The front squats were part of a workout made of multiple movements. Infante-Still works out at The Forged Athlete six days a week.
Giovanni Infante-Still does a push press at The Forged Athlete. The push press was part of workout made of multiple movements.
Giovanni Infante-Still runs 400 meters at The Forged Athlete. The running was part of workout made of multiple movements.
Giovanni Infante-Still takes his grip on a barbell while working out at The Forged Athlete.
Giovanni Infante-Still performs repetitions of reverse lunges at The Forged Athlete. The reverse lunges were part of workout made of multiple movements.
Giovanni Infante-Still performs repetitions of the front squat at The Forged Athlete. The front squats were part of a workout made of multiple movements. Infante-Still works out at The Forged Athlete six days a week.
Giovanni Infante-Still used to get winded when he played with his daughter.
That’s when he realized he needed to make a lifestyle change if he planned to be around for his kids as they grow up.
After about two years of regular workouts, he was able to carry his 7-year-old daughter on his shoulders as the family traipsed through the mountain pathways in Yellowstone National Park.
The 42-year-old also sticks with working out because of the gym family he’s found at The Forged Athlete.
“People are always there pushing themselves,” he said. “It’s a community.”
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I started working out at The Forged Athlete about two years ago. It was just one of those things, you have kids, you’re in the middle of your career, and your fitness takes a backseat.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: I don’t think there really is a typical (workout). That’s why I like it. You have a mix of strength training and (metabolic conditioning). I’m training six days a week.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: My current fitness goal is to shave 45 minutes off my Spartan Race time next year.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: One thing is the amount of energy. It’s not just working out. Most people come in and say, “I want to lose 25 pounds.” It’s a mindset. It just allows you to stay in balance and gives you a ton more energy to tackle your busy life.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: It’s consistency. You’re going to have ups and downs. There are going to be days where you’re sore, and you can’t walk. You can find 60 excuses not to work out. It’s getting up and staying consistent with it. That goes back to making it a lifestyle change.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: It’s my why. I want to be there for my family. It’s not about me. My why is anchored with somebody.
Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?
A: I like being with my family. We travel a lot. We go camping. We’re always on the go.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?
A: A good pair of shoes, whether for running or cross-training.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: Spend some time thinking about why you’re doing it. That’s where most people fall off. They’re not really passionate about why they’re doing it. It’s easy to find those excuses.
