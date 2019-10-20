Gym owner Ishmael Cole makes sure Austin Nelson, front, is focusing on proper form as he works out at Ish Fitness in La Vista. Nelson, an umpire with Minor League Baseball, works out at Ish Fitness two or three times a week, and on his own at another gym.
Gym owner Ishmael Cole, right, instructs Austin Nelson on proper form at Ish Fitness in La Vista.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gym owner Ishmael Cole makes sure Austin Nelson, front, is focusing on proper form as he works out at Ish Fitness in La Vista. Nelson, an umpire with Minor League Baseball, works out at Ish Fitness two or three times a week, and on his own at another gym.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Austin Nelson works out at Ish Fitness in La Vista. Nelson is a professional umpire for Minor League Baseball.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Austin Nelson lifts weights at Ish Fitness in La Vista.
After Austin Nelson wrapped up his high school baseball career, he decided to give umpiring a shot.
It wouldn’t hurt to make a few extra bucks in college.
Then he realized how much he enjoyed it — and he was pretty good at it.
Nelson attended a local umpire clinic before signing up for professional umpire school in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Omaha man barely missed the cut.
“It was pretty frustrating,” Nelson said. “I wanted to prove to them the next year that when I got back, I was ready and I could do it.”
When Nelson got back to Omaha, he joined Ish Fitness. He wanted to bulk up and be in better shape.
He went back to umpire school in January 2018. This time, he made the cut, and that summer, he was hired by Minor League Baseball.
Nelson, 20, makes it a point to stay in shape. He’s working out regularly during the season and in his off time. In minor league baseball, he said, they operate with two umpires. That leaves them on their feet, covering a lot of ground during a game.
“You’re dealing with professional athletes,” Nelson said. “You have to be in good physical shape and you have to be sharp through a three-hour game.”
His ultimate goal is to become a Major League Baseball umpire.
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I played sports when I was younger, so I remember running and lifting a little bit, but I never took that seriously. I started at Ish Fitness about three years ago. I wanted to get stronger. I knew that I needed someone to guide me, and I wanted to get in better shape for my job.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: Basically, I kind of focus on one or two muscle groups per day. One day, I might do legs, and then the next day I’ll work shoulders and back. We try to hit every major muscle group per week. It’s a mix of free weights, squat bar and machines. I’m at Ish Fitness two or three times a week, and then I work out on my own at another gym.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: I want to increase my strength by lifting heavier weights. I want to continue making progress with what I’m currently doing.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: I feel a lot more confident when I work out on my own. I know what I’m doing when I get there. I used to be a little intimidated when I’d go into a big gym. Now, I go in there, and I know what I’m doing.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: I travel for my job during the season, and a lot of times we’re in a city for three days and then we move to the next city. That’s been tough trying to get workouts in. I have a preworkout that helps give me more energy if I’ve been on the road all day. That’s been the biggest challenge.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: I definitely think Ishmael Cole does. He keeps my workouts interesting. I never know what he’s going to tell me to do. When I work out on my own, I get bored because I do the same stuff. He helps keep me motivated.
Q: What is your gym pet peeve?
A: It gets on my nerves when people use a machine and don’t wipe it down or don’t pick up their weights. You don’t know if they’re done or not. I think most people do it, but it’s the few people that don’t.
Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?
A: I’m a pretty big golfer. I try to go out once or twice a week. I hang out with family and friends.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?
A: During my workout, I use the BCAA supplements. I put it in my water and mix it in. I really like that when I’m working out.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: I would say allow enough time to get results. It won’t happen overnight. Try to find a fitness routine you like, and once you find that, stick with it. It’s cool to look back at where you started and say, “Wow. I’ve come a long way.”
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments
You never know who you might run into at the gym.
There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.
Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.
Check out their stories.
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Varun Narayanan wanted to shed the pounds he packed on during the holidays a few years ago. He dropped from 230 pounds down to 195. Now he treks up active volcanoes. Read more.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
After giving birth to her fourth baby, Susan Sawyer wanted to drop the baby weight. She took up Jazzercise. Sawyer's stuck with the dance-based exercise for nearly 35 years. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
When Gary Gundy started having trouble getting up after squatting down for target practice, he knew it was time for a change. The La Vista man dropped 80 pounds in three years. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valerie Heath started shedding pounds by using the family's Wii. Now she belongs to a CrossFit gym and works out six days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
To be around for her family, Ashlei Spivey needed to get in shape. She joined a boxing gym. Now her workouts leave her feeling like she stepped out of a movie. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
George Mach can't help but wake up well before dawn. With that free time, the early riser started a gym routine. He hits the gym three days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As Gregg Learned aged, arthritis made physical activity a chore. He struggled to walk across the parking lot at work. But joining a gym has helped Learned to stay on his feet. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
At one time, Laura Adams could barely finish a lap around the walking track. But the Bellevue woman, who weighed 300 pounds, stuck it out and dropped 115 pounds. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Huerta has always tried to keep active. He decided to give powerlifting a shot and now, the Omaha South grad holds a number of records for the weight he's hoisted. Read more.
LEAH HUERTA
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.