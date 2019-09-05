Chelsea Collins struggled to find the motivation to work out.

But soon, exercise turned into a way to kick any lingering stress, and she’s lost 40 pounds in the process.

The 26-year-old tackles cycling workouts at Elevate Cycling & Fitness at least three times a week.

The Omaha woman credits her success to staff and fellow gymgoers.

“It’s a super motivating space, and you don’t feel intimidated,” she said. “Everyone’s super welcoming and everyone’s on their own path.”

Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: I started working out religiously around the year after I graduated college. In college, I wasn’t super motivated. I didn’t know what I wanted to do in life. I found working out was a way to get healthy and de-stress. I’ve been at Elevate a little over two years.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: They’re anywhere from full spin classes to half-spin, half-strength classes, full strength classes or sometimes boxing and TRX. It’s a little mix of everything, so you don’t get bored. I’m there three to five days a week.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: To lose weight, and feel better in my skin and as a person.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: I’m a lot more open to people. I was pretty shy when I started there, and now I don’t feel embarrassed to be working out with people I don’t know. It’s helped me to grow as a person.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: Staying motivated and not getting bored. It’s nice because you don’t do the same thing every day. It’s constantly getting switched up. The whole staff makes it super fun. You want to keep going back.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: I’m a schedule person. The fact that I can go to classes after work helps a lot. It keeps me on my routine.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: I go to another gym, too, during the week, and it’s full of dudes. They just think they’re all that and a bag of chips. A lot of people look down on women in the gym, so here it’s kind of nice because it’s mostly women. People are showing up for each other rather than putting each other down.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: Right now, I’m flipping a house to live in. I also hang out with family and my boyfriend. I like to take my dog for walks.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: Leggings from Athleta. It’s all I wear these days, which is terrible for my bank account.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Show up for yourself every day. It’s easy to tell other people to do this and do that, but until you start doing it for yourself, you don’t see the changes. It’s an awesome feeling to look back and see how far you’ve come.

Gym-goers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments

You never know who you might run into at the gym.

There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.

Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.

Check out their stories.

1 of 17

Tags

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription