Jenn Dellacqua never misses a workout.

It helps that she can see the gym from her work.

Dellacqua, who works at Union Pacific’s dispatching center, works out at the nearby Anytime Fitness in downtown Omaha. She’s there for her exercise routine every day over the lunch hour.

The 40-year-old wants to set an example and stay fit for her three children.

Q: When did you start working out and why?

A: I’ve been working out my whole life. I’ve been coming here for five years.

Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?

A: I do a high-intensity interval training routine and strength training. I’m here five days a week over lunch.

Q: What is your current fitness goal?

A: Since I’m a mom of three, staying fit and healthy is a goal for me.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?

A: Feeling good about myself — mentally and physically. It’s important to be healthy.

Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?

A: I don’t find it hard getting here during the week. But it’s hard to get a workout in on the weekends. Usually, I’ll be active with my kids.

Q: What helps you stay on track?

A: I get excited to come to the gym every day. It gets me away from work, not in a bad way, and it leaves me refreshed.

Q: What is your gym pet peeve?

A: When people drop their weights on the floor. It’s loud, and it shakes the whole building. And when people don’t put their weights back after using them.

Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?

A: I’m with my kids a lot. I like being outside and being active.

Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?

A: The treadmill and the free weights. Those are my main workouts.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?

A: Don’t give up. There’s always someone here who’s willing to help.

