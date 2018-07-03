Carol Horner bobbed her head to the blaring music inside the Council Bluffs fitness studio. As she and her classmates pulled the handles on their rowing machines, the whirring sound of water filled the studio.
Horner has always been an exerciser, but with guidance from instructors at First Row Fitness, she's seen results. The Council Bluffs woman has dropped 40 pounds since starting at the studio.
The lifestyle changes she's adopted make her feel healthier and stronger.
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I've kind of always worked out. I started at this studio in June of 2016. (Owner) Carrie McDonald's got the secret sauce. She cares enough about you and drives you.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: I do a little of everything here — rowing, high intensity interval training, yoga. I've never done yoga until now. It's been so good for my flexibility and balance. I work out six days a week.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: I'd like to be at 23 percent body fat. I'm currently at 27 percent. I am in the best physical condition I've ever been in. I'm more fit now than I was in my 20s.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: I've lost 40 pounds. I just never dreamed I'd go from size 12 to size 2. I feel so much better. It was about wanting to be healthy. I'm 53 and I want to live to 103.
I tore the rotator cuff in my shoulder in 2016. It took me a long time to get it back. My goal was to do 50 pushups in a row, and I hit 57 about a year after the injury.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: I don't know that there's been a hurdle. The intensity evolved, eating better evolved. I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: The camaraderie here. We all have nicknames. We laugh all the time. We have the best time together, and I don't ever want to miss class.
Q: What is your gym pet peeve?
A: People smoking outside the studio. Sometimes we crack the doors open to let in fresh air, and the smoke drifts inside.
Q: What do you do when you aren't in the gym?
A: I play golf and hike. I love sports. I love to travel. I drink a lot of wine.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can't live without?
A: The rower. It's been a big part of my success. It's definitely my cardio of choice.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: Don't go it alone. I still have to do the work, but (McDonald's) guidance made it a lot easier. I thought I knew everything about exercise and nutrition. With help, I learned to make it work for my body.
