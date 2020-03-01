Kelly VanEngen decided to change her life after one visit to the gym.
Ten years later and 100 pounds lighter, VanEngen feels healthier and happier.
The 37-year-old Bellevue woman started her health journey after seeing a picture of herself and not feeling happy with it. Now she works out five days a week at Fitmade Training and Nutrition in Papillion.
She said her trainers and the owners of the gym, Tara Payson and Jason Reese, have been very supportive and inspired her weight loss journey.
Her transformation has inspired and caught the attention of many, including her co-workers at Creighton University, where she works as a finance specialist. Creighton’s Wellness Council recently recognized VanEngen with the Transformation Award for her health journey. She said it was an honor to receive the award for something that has changed her life and taught her to love herself, acknowledge her self-worth and realize her strength.
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I started working out in January 2009 because I saw a photo of myself that really caught me off guard. I had really let myself go. I knew I needed to make a change, not only for my physical health, but also for my mental health.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: I participate in the boot camp, which is run by Tara Payson. She instructs the class, so it’s a combination of weightlifting, cardio and some circuits. We do class in the gym five days a week, and then we have an at-home workout on Friday. The gym includes the meal plan and nutrition, too. The most important part is following the meal plan in order to fuel myself for the workouts she’s giving me. They break down the meals as far as carbs, proteins and fats, so we eat a certain amount for every meal. We eat about five times a day.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: My fitness goal is to get my body fat into the teens. If I lose weight, great, but I’m really trying to tone and lean out more and get my body fat down. When I started my journey, my body fat was like 40%, and now it’s 20.7%. My goal is to get 19% body fat, just because that shows I’m getting leaner. It’s also about being consistent every day.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: My biggest accomplishment has been losing 100 pounds and 28% body fat. I’ve been able to keep my weight off for three years. The internal changes that I’ve had far outweigh the outside. I’ve made such dramatic changes on the inside, such as being more self-confident. I have a strength that I didn’t know I had, and I gained that by continuing to push myself and overcoming obstacles that were in my way.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: The toughest hurdle for me has been self-sabotage. I will eat something I know I’m not supposed to have. My hurdle has been reminding myself that it’s what I do consistently that will show results. The way that I do that is through my great support system around me. My gym is my family, my family is great, my work family is great. Everybody is just really supportive, so it’s allowed me to not get stuck, which is hard. That’s when I have to draw on the people around me and the strength that I know that I have inside as well.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: I don’t ever want to go back to that place. Especially because I don’t want to go back to the place mentally where I wasn’t healthy, where I wasn’t inspired and working out. Working out for me is like my therapy, it makes me feel better. We have a Fitmaker Facebook page, too, so all the gals are on there and we often bounce off ideas and support to each other. When you see results, you get inspired and you kind of get obsessed with it. It just becomes your lifestyle.
Q: What is your gym pet peeve?
A: People who don’t rerack their weights correctly. We all have our own little stations, and sometimes you’re like, “Where’s the other 10? Clean up your space. If you use it, put it back.”
Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?
A: I love to spend time with my family and friends. Most of my family is in Lincoln. My sister and I like to go on road trips with my mom or go to craft fairs. I have a niece and nephew that I like to spend time with and spoil. My sister and I have recently gotten into this women in the outdoors program, and we’ve done different women’s retreats where we’ve done things like canoeing and hiking. That’s been a lot of fun, too. I don’t think I would have wanted to do any of those things had I not lost weight and felt better about trying new things.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?
A: I can’t live without weightlifting, because to me, that makes me feel strong and it’s also what has completely transformed my body and my shape. It’s how you feel after you do it. It’s such an adrenaline rush. I can’t do without weights and high-waisted yoga pants.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: Consistency is key. Make sure you find something that is going to work for you in the long term. Fad diets are not going to sustain you for the long run. It’s not going to happen overnight. You really have to be consistent. I’ve been eating real food to lose weight for the last 10 years now. It’s possible. Find what works for you, surround yourself with great people and be consistent. If I can do it, anybody can do it.
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments
You never know who you might run into at the gym.
There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.
Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.
Check out their stories.
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Varun Narayanan wanted to shed the pounds he packed on during the holidays a few years ago. He dropped from 230 pounds down to 195. Now he treks up active volcanoes. Read more.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
After giving birth to her fourth baby, Susan Sawyer wanted to drop the baby weight. She took up Jazzercise. Sawyer's stuck with the dance-based exercise for nearly 35 years. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
When Gary Gundy started having trouble getting up after squatting down for target practice, he knew it was time for a change. The La Vista man dropped 80 pounds in three years. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valerie Heath started shedding pounds by using the family's Wii. Now she belongs to a CrossFit gym and works out six days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
To be around for her family, Ashlei Spivey needed to get in shape. She joined a boxing gym. Now her workouts leave her feeling like she stepped out of a movie. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
George Mach can't help but wake up well before dawn. With that free time, the early riser started a gym routine. He hits the gym three days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As Gregg Learned aged, arthritis made physical activity a chore. He struggled to walk across the parking lot at work. But joining a gym has helped Learned to stay on his feet. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
At one time, Laura Adams could barely finish a lap around the walking track. But the Bellevue woman, who weighed 300 pounds, stuck it out and dropped 115 pounds. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Huerta has always tried to keep active. He decided to give powerlifting a shot and now, the Omaha South grad holds a number of records for the weight he's hoisted. Read more.
LEAH HUERTA
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.