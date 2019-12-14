Travis Herbolsheimer had a good reason to drop the extra pounds he’d packed on.
His 20-month-old son.
The Omaha man and his wife, Danielle, adopted a new diet plan and added in regular workouts.
A year after changing his eating habits and six months after joining iThinkFit Gym, 2424 S. 156th Circle, Herbolsheimer is down nearly 65 pounds.
“It’s been a life changer,” said Herbolsheimer, 38. “Overall, you have more energy and more confidence.”
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I started working out at the gym in June. Prior to that, we started a weight-loss program in December. We did it for several things. For our little guy, so we can be active and do things with him. To enjoy life and get off the couch. Both of us had gained weight.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: They vary. About three days a week are high-intensity interval training. The other three are lifting. If you really want seven days, you can do another workout on Sunday. I’ve been averaging about five to six days a week. I make myself go because I know the value of it.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: Overall health and fitness, and to gain muscle and lose fat.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: Since December, I’ve lost going on 65 pounds. Starting out at the gym, you feel like you can barely get through a camp, and then as you’ve been there, you feel like you can get through it a lot better.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: The toughest hurdle is just staying on your eating goals, especially around the holidays. You want to enjoy all the good food that everyone else is. The biggest help with that is having a good partner and being on the same plan together.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: My wife, Danielle. She’s pushed me to go (to the gym). If we have an off day, we push each other. Also, the trainers and friends I’ve made at the gym. It becomes like a second family the way they treat you there. They’re not just shoving you off in a corner. They care about you.
Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?
A: Watch football, play with my son, go hunting and fishing when I have the time.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?
A: Project Rock gear. I like the clothing and the shoes and that stuff. It works great.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: Make a friend. Don’t try to do it on your own. It’s definitely harder if you don’t have somebody pushing you. It really helped me a lot knowing that there’s somebody there. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. They’re not going to push you off and leave you hanging.
