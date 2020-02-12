Market to Market Relay

Runners pass a baton during last year's Market to Market Relay. This year, organizers are expanding the race to allow for 50 additional teams. 

Market to Market Relay is inviting more runners to get in on the running road trip. 

This year, organizers are opening up the race to 700 teams, up from 650 last year. 

The relay, in its 13th year, takes teams of six to eight runners on a 76-mile course from Aksarben Village in Omaha to the Haymarket in Lincoln. Team members take on two to three stages that range from 3 to 5 miles each along the course. This year's race is Oct. 3. 

Market to Market is organized by Pink Gorilla Events. The Lincoln-based company also organizes the Good Life Halfsy.

The goal is to turn away fewer runners, said event director Ben Cohoon.

To widen the field, organizers had to make sure they had enough parking spaces along the route. They worked with Lincoln-based software design firm Don't Panic Labs to make sure the race could be expanded.

"If you think about a running course with several thousand people, the width of the road is the crux," Cohoon said. "In this one, it really is the vehicles."

The relay has always sold out. So far, 550 teams have claimed spots. The remaining 150 spots will be chosen from a registration drawing. The drawing closes on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Entry into the drawing is free, but team captains must pay the $625 registration fee if their team is chosen. Captains don't need to have teammates selected to register. To enter, visit m2mrelay.com.

"We feel really confident that everyone's experience will be fantastic on event day," Cohoon said. 

