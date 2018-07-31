Nebraska is getting a second Lululemon Athletica store, at least temporarily.

A pop-up Lululemon is opening Friday at Gateway Mall in Lincoln and will remain open through January. The popular yoga and athletic apparel maker has a store at Village Pointe in Omaha.

Becky Sidles, marketing director for the mall, says it has received numerous requests over the years for a Lululemon store, and she's glad Gateway can satisfy the demand at least short-term. Lululemon is known for its yoga pants, but now sells a range of athletic and leisure clothing for both women and men.

Sidles said the store will help the mall draw more college-age students and tap into what she called the "hot and growing" athletic-ware trend.

The temporary store will have 4,315 square feet and will be in one of the mall's regular store fronts near Gateway's center court.

In the past year, the Lululemon company emerged as one of the few bright spots in apparel with sales gaining 17 percent through April and the stock almost doubling in the last 12 months, according to bloomberg.com.

