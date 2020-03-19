A group of local runners will still hold a trail cleanup event this weekend. 

Just with a little more distance between cleaners.

The Saturday event will have runners cleaning up the Field Club Trail to celebrate spring.

Some changes have been made to the event because of the coronavirus and social distancing, including that people should bring their own gloves and hand sanitizer.  

There won't be a group meeting to kick things off. Instead, participants should head to whichever portion of the trail they like to clean up trash. 

For more information, search "Field Club Trail spring cleaning" on Facebook.

