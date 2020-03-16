The Lincoln Marathon, which was scheduled to be held May 3, has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.

"The Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon Committee, and Lincoln Track Club Board is sad to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Lincoln Marathon & Half," according to a Facebook post from race director Nancy Sutton. "Other details are still being worked out. The health and well-being of our runners, volunteers, and spectators is our first priority."

Last year's race drew about 10,000 runners. In previous years, the race, which is in its 43rd year, was capped at 13,500 runners and sold out, sometimes within a day.

Organizers of another spring race, the OmaHalf, in Omaha, announced that the half marathon set for April 11 would be postponed

The organizers still are finalizing a new date. Runners will have the option of completing this year's postponed race or running in next year's race. 

