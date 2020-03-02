Lincoln Marathon finish line

The Lincoln Marathon is going back to its roots this year.

Runners will cross the finish on the Ed Weir Track, which was the race's original finish line. Since 2010, the finish line has been on the 50-yard line inside Memorial Stadium.

The change is a one-year deal, said Jennifer Snyder, spokeswoman for the Lincoln Track Club. It's to allow for the FieldTurf to be replaced after the Huskers' spring football game on April 18.

The Lincoln Marathon, which includes a full marathon and a half marathon, is May 3.

This will be the last year the race could relocate to its original finish line. A $155 million football facility will be built on the grounds of the track stadium. A new track will be built north of the Devaney Center on the Innovation Campus. 

This year's marathon finish line will allow for spectators to be closer to the action, Snyder said.

Registration for the race, in its 43rd year, is still open. Nearly 7,000 runners have nabbed spots in the race, which is capped at 12,000. 

